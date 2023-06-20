Thrive Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 39,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in Verizon Communications by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 24,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,977 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 10,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,267 shares of company stock worth $533,293 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verizon Communications Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. HSBC dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.12.

NYSE:VZ opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $52.18. The stock has a market cap of $153.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.32.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

