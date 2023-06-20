Thrive Wealth Management LLC Invests $202,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,219 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

NYSE TGT opened at $133.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $125.08 and a 52 week high of $183.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.72.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 73.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

