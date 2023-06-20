Thrive Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,983 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $300.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

