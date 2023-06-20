Thrive Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 0.5% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 32,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average of $42.95. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

