Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) & Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Critical Review

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Rating) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.5% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and Viper Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure 0 2 0 0 2.00 Viper Energy Partners 0 0 9 0 3.00

Profitability

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure presently has a consensus price target of $1.41, indicating a potential upside of 98.08%. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $36.67, indicating a potential upside of 47.49%. Given Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure is more favorable than Viper Energy Partners.

This table compares Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and Viper Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A Viper Energy Partners 20.28% 7.26% 5.60%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and Viper Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Viper Energy Partners $866.47 million 4.69 $151.67 million $2.26 11.00

Viper Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

