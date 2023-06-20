Toncoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $4.70 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $4.70 billion and $5.00 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $1.38 or 0.00005118 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018219 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018445 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00014597 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,857.99 or 0.99953815 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.38764759 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $4,791,129.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

