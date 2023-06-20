Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,821 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Boeing comprises 0.2% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $135,429,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13,008.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $130,646,000 after purchasing an additional 681,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $219.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.46. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

