Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $954,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,158 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 0.3% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $101.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.67. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.77 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

