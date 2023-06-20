Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 194.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $197.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

