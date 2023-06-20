Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Invests $26,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

