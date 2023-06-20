Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 284 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $405.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $408.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

