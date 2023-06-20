Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

TRT opened at $4.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trio-Tech International has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64.

Institutional Trading of Trio-Tech International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Trio-Tech International worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

