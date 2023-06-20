Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.92.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCOM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.
Trip.com Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.74. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.53.
About Trip.com Group
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
