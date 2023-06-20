Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) and Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Head-To-Head Survey

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) and Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trip.com Group and Helbiz’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trip.com Group $2.91 billion 7.94 $206.00 million $1.25 28.80 Helbiz $15.54 million 2.90 -$71.97 million ($2.40) -0.08

Trip.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than Helbiz. Helbiz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trip.com Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

47.2% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Helbiz shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Helbiz shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Trip.com Group and Helbiz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trip.com Group 0 1 8 0 2.89 Helbiz 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trip.com Group currently has a consensus price target of $45.92, indicating a potential upside of 27.55%. Given Trip.com Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trip.com Group is more favorable than Helbiz.

Risk & Volatility

Trip.com Group has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helbiz has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trip.com Group and Helbiz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trip.com Group 23.00% 2.05% 1.17% Helbiz -528.22% N/A -223.48%

Summary

Trip.com Group beats Helbiz on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group, semi-group, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, including air, cruise, bus, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; destination transportation and ticket, activity, insurance, visa, and tour guide services; user support, supplier management, and customer relationship management services; and in-destination products and services. Further, it provides its corporate clients with business visit, incentive trip, meeting and conference, travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information management, online booking and authorization, online inquiry, and travel reporting systems. Additionally, the company offers online advertising and financial services. It operates under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brands. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in October 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Helbiz

Helbiz, Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. The company is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. Helbiz, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

