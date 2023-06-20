Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Receives $57.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.10.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trupanion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Trupanion from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion Stock Performance

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity at Trupanion

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $256.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.88 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%. Analysts expect that Trupanion will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $164,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 837,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,488,890.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $164,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 837,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,488,890.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $517,920 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the period.

About Trupanion

(Get Rating

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.