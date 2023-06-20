Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 118 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,306 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,719,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,345,610,000 after acquiring an additional 492,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,568,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,374,317,000 after acquiring an additional 524,556 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $122.68 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The stock has a market cap of $136.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.73 and a 200 day moving average of $119.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.