Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,379 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,157 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,721 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 23.4% in the first quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $260.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The company has a market capitalization of $825.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Wolfe Research cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Tudor Pickering cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.15.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,096,687. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

