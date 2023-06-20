Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Crown by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Crown by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Crown by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Insider Activity at Crown

In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $789,198.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,312.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crown Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $88.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $102.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.01.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

About Crown

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.