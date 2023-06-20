Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 36,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 278,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,895,000 after purchasing an additional 150,877 shares during the period. Finally, Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,780,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY opened at $123.19 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $132.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.63.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

