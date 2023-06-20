Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 125.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 6.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $627,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Trading Up 0.5 %

K opened at $66.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.26 and a 200 day moving average of $68.47.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on K. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $6,541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,831,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,550,523.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $6,541,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,831,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,550,523.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,483 shares of company stock worth $34,176,328 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

