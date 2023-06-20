Trust Co. of Vermont Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 338,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,343,000 after acquiring an additional 37,174 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 91,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $69.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.19. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $74.01.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.