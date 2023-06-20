Trust Co. of Vermont Has $1.31 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $197.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.24 and a 200-day moving average of $190.50. The firm has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

