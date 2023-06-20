Trust Co. of Vermont Has $10.18 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Insider Activity

Visa Stock Performance

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa stock opened at $228.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.83. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

