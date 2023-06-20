Trust Co. of Vermont Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.5% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $73.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $69.22 and a 1-year high of $88.84.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

