Trust Co. of Vermont Has $2 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 507.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,424,601,000 after buying an additional 2,831,381 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,374,000 after buying an additional 373,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,058,976,000 after acquiring an additional 50,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,952,000 after acquiring an additional 425,918 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lam Research Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. KGI Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

LRCX stock opened at $612.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $644.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $560.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.47.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

