Trust Co. of Vermont Has $25.50 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.8% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $25,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $138.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.10 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

