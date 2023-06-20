Trust Co. of Vermont Has $3.10 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,156 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.43.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 254,386 shares of company stock valued at $97,248,000 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $426.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 222.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $437.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

