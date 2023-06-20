Trust Co. of Vermont Has $3.51 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,507 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $69.09 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.23.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.187 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

