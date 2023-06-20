Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.91. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $105.16.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

