Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

