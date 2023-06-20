Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 898 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,980,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,421,000 after acquiring an additional 426,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 661,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,270,000 after buying an additional 406,706 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,781,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 195,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after buying an additional 36,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 187,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter.

TAN stock opened at $72.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $62.97 and a twelve month high of $91.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.20.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

