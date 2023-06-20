Trust Co. of Vermont Trims Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in ABB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 5.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ABB stock opened at $39.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.15. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $39.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABB ( NYSE:ABBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. ABB had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 23.19%. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.68.

ABB Profile

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.