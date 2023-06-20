U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The company has a market cap of $41.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.25 and a beta of 1.99.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 69,281 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

