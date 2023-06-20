U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The company has a market cap of $41.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.25 and a beta of 1.99.
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter.
About U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.
