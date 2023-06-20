Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of UNB opened at $23.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.43. Union Bankshares has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $104.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 23.32%.

Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Bankshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.