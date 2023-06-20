UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,382 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,184 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 44,676 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $21,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 17,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $458.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $426.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $488.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $493.72. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. SVB Securities cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

