Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Price Performance

Shares of UBA opened at $21.00 on Monday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a current ratio of 6.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $825.93 million, a PE ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.14 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,182,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,674,000 after acquiring an additional 124,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,116,000 after buying an additional 87,507 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 998,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,782,000 after buying an additional 440,567 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 635,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,050,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 523,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 377,825 shares during the last quarter. 51.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

