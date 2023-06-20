Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is 360 Financial Inc.’s Largest Position

360 Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,194 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 24.4% of 360 Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $46,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $161.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $162.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

