Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Increased by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.5% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 531.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 46,607 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 251,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $161.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.19 and a 200-day moving average of $154.43. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $162.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

