Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Purchased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,636,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2,575.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 117,926 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1,247.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 125,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 116,497 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,614,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,099,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,398,000 after acquiring an additional 110,521 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ESGV opened at $77.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

