Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $279.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.70. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $283.65. The company has a market cap of $91.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

