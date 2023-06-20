Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Holdings Raised by Austin Asset Management Co Inc

Austin Asset Management Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc owned 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $8,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $80.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.90.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.