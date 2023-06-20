Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $137.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.