Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Lam Group Inc.

Lam Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 2.2% of Lam Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTIP. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,399.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,884,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,224,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,743,000 after purchasing an additional 994,254 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,340,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,392,000 after purchasing an additional 231,654 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,109,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,513,000 after purchasing an additional 495,346 shares during the period.

VTIP opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.58. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $50.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

