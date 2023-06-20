Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Austin Asset Management Co Inc

Austin Asset Management Co Inc cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,399.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,884,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,224,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,743,000 after purchasing an additional 994,254 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,340,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,392,000 after purchasing an additional 231,654 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,109,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,513,000 after buying an additional 495,346 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $50.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.58.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

