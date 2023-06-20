Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Soundmark Wealth Management LLC

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $197.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

