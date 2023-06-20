Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Asset Management Resources LLC

Asset Management Resources LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.5% of Asset Management Resources LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $197.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.50. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

