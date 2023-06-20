Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VOO opened at $405.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $408.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $384.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

