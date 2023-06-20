Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 108.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $90.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.16 and a 200-day moving average of $89.44. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $99.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

