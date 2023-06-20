Velas 1-Day Volume Hits $680,799.22 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Velas has a market cap of $33.46 million and $680,799.22 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00042425 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00031601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00014755 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000932 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,464,541,856 coins and its circulating supply is 2,464,541,855 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

