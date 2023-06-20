Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,289 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.7% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

VZ stock opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $52.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,267 shares of company stock worth $533,293. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

